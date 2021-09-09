ANOTHER significant fall in coronavirus infections was announced today(September 9) in the Valencian Community.

401 new COVID-19 cases were declared today compared to 702 infections a week ago.

There were 1,592 cases a month ago on August 12.

Today’s total is also 29 less than yesterday.

Alicante Province is continuing to report the most cases at 204, with Valencia Province on 154, and just 43 in Castellon Province.

Eight deaths caused by COVID-19 were announced today, with the fatalities happening in the last week.

The pandemic death toll stands at 7,728, up by 45 since last Thursday.

Hospitalisations are at late June/early July levels.

They now stand at 277, which is 92 fewer than a week ago, and seven less than yesterday.

ICU patient numbers are continuing their downward push.

Today’s total is 68, a drop of 23 on a week ago, and three fewer than on Wednesday.