THE traffic light system that governs international travel to the UK could be scrapped by October 1, according to industry sources, a move that would be welcomed by Spain’s stricken travel industry.

Travel industry figures are also calling for the expensive and poorly regulated testing regime to be eased.

According to reports under a new system it would allow vaccinated travellers to go to countries with similarly high levels of vaccination as the UK without the need for quarantine.

The government has reportedly asked senior travel industry leaders to make proposals for a new system around international travel, which will replace the current traffic light lists.

The PC Agency’s CEO, Paul Charles, who has been sharing industry updates throughout the pandemic, also tweeted: “The traffic light system is expected to be scrapped by 1st Oct – at last. Airlines and some of us in the sector are aware of plans to create a simpler system, where countries are either red or not. This would be the US model in effect, which I’ve been calling for.”

#UKGov wants to move towards a travel system based on “individual” rather than “blanket country” risk. So two people returning from the same country would face differing testing approaches depending on whether they’re fully-jabbed. This should have been in place this summer. — Paul Charles (@PPaulCharles) September 8, 2021

The latest traffic light reshuffle on August 26 saw seven new countries and territories added to the UK government’s green list of travel destinations: Canada, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, Lithuania, Liechtenstein and the Azores islands.

These additions bring the green list countries to 43 in total. No destinations have been downgraded from green to amber. The red list of countries remained unchanged. This data was correct at time of publication. For the full list of traffic light countries.

