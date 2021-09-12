MALLORCA will be investing €54.6 million in five new electric trains as part of a green strategy for the island.

Each of the trains, consisting of four coaches, will be added to the current fleet of 19 trains of Serveis Ferroviaris de Mallorca (SFM), helping improve frequency on the lines which connect Palma with Sa Pobla and Manacor.

Currently, there is an hourly service, but this will be cut to 30 minutes during peak times, offering a much quicker service to commuters, according to an announcement by Balearic President Francina Armengol.

It is expected that the trains will be delivered to Mallorca by the end of 2023 and enter service, following testing, by the middle of 2024.

Approximately 90% of the cost of the new trains will be covered by the REACT-EU funds, set up by the European Commission to assist economic recovery as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

READ MORE: