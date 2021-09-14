MANY hotels in Magaluf are set to close for the season within two weeks as reduced bookings means it’s not worth keeping them open.

But it is feared this will have a devastaing knock-on effect to other tourism businesses in the area.

Magaluf is reliant on tourists and if hotels decide to shut their doors early then it will have a knock-on effect for the restaurants, bars and shops, that desperately need to prolong the season for as long as possible.

The tourists who have booked their holiday in Magaluf are to be relocated to the other hotels of the chains located nearby. But hoteliers in Paguera are hoping to stay open until December.

Calvia City Council fears Magaluf will become a ghost town again.

Regional government wants to extend the season and focus on winter events, which they hope will continue to bring in people. Challenge Mallorca and Consell de Mallorca are working on a joint promotional campaign for the rest of the year.

It’s hoped that the Santa Ponsa golf tournament which runs from October 21- 24 will generate 4,000 visitors to the area, also the literature festival in Magaluf between October 1-3.

Calvia Mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez Badal, urged hoteliers not to set full occupancy as their main objective.

Adding: “Many hotels have better search engine ratings when they are at 70%, and enjoy generous benefits with that level of occupancy.” he said and demanded that hotels stay open for the sake of employment and the economic recovery of the municipality.

