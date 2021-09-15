THE current cumulative incidence rate in Andalucia for COVID-19 stands at 98.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days—the lowest it has been since August 2020.

The last time the region registered such low levels was on August 22, 2020, which registered an incidence rate of 94.9 cases.

In the last week the incidence rate has fallen by 70.7 points, with 577 new infections registered in the last 24 hours.

By provinces, Sevilla, with 242 new cases is the region with the most new infections, followed by Malaga with 89, Almeria and Cadiz with 62 each, Cordoba with 54, Granada with 36, Huelva with 18 and Jaen with 14.

The decrease in the incidence rate places the community in medium risk, the third level of the five risk levels.

The COVID-19 traffic light system in Spain, according to the Health Criteria, is based on the epidemiological situation in an area and takes into consideration data points such as the seven-day and 14-day incidence rate, and the percentage of hospital and intensive care unit (ICU) beds occupied by Covid-19 patients.

Under this set of common criteria, risk is categorized as: extreme, high, medium, low and new normality.

Based on the 14-day incidence rate alone, the risk levels are as follows:

Normality: ?20

Low Risk: >20 to (less than or equal to) 50

Medium Risk: >50 to (less than or equal to) 100

High Risk: >100 to (less than or equal to) 150

Extreme Risk: >150

