RELIGIOUS processions will be taking place across Andalucia following the Bishop’s decision to lift the ban.

Bishop of Malaga, Jesus Catala signed a decree this Wednesday remove the veto he issued in January for public celebration of acts of worship.

Marches are allowed to go ahead across Malaga once they are granted personal approval by the Bishop, who will be giving each procession authority on a ‘case-by-case’ basis.

In the new decree, the Malaga diocese says “prior reliable communication from the parish priests or organising brotherhoods will be required’.

Parade organisers will have to apply for permission at least one month in advance of the celebration, so that the Bishop ‘can, if he deems it appropriate, decide on the matter’.

The announcement comes in anticipation of Andalusia remaining under the lower level of restrictions, with churches and cultural venues being allowed to operate at full capacity in Level 1 areas from today.

Religious leaders in Sevilla also gave the green light for processions to go ahead.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen markedly from the peak of the fifth wave, the infection rate in Andalucia the lowest it has been in 13months. The cumulative incidence rate for the region stands at 98.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

