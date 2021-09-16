ORIHUELA City Council are planning two huge outdoor concerts to mark the end of the season of fiestas in the Vega Baja municipality.

The city’s Department of Festivities, led by Mariola Rocamora, has organised what she describes “two formidable concerts occasion of the celebration of the feast of Our Lady of Monserrate.”

The first, on Friday September 17, is a show entitled, “Let’s say I’m talking about Joaquín – A Tribute to Sabina.”

FIRST FREE CONCERT: A Tribute to Sabina

A week later, September 24, there is a tribute to four famous “beautiful” singers, Laura Pausini, Luz Casal, Ana Torroja and Mónica Naranjo.

AND THE SECOND: 10pm on Friday September 24

Both start at 10 o’clock in the Plaza de Ramón Sijé, with free admission but limited capacity.

With that, in order to attend, registration is needed via www.orihuelaturistica.es

