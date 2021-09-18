MADRID chef Dabiz Muñoz has scooped the top prize in The Best Chef Awards 2021 in a list dominated by Spanish talent.

The 41 year-old owner of Madrid’s three Michelin starred DiverXo collected his award in Amsterdam on Wednesday (September 15) with a speech that recognised the hardship suffered by restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

“What comes to me, comes to Madrid, which to me is one of the most exciting cities in the world today for gastronomy,” said the chef who changed his name from David to Dabiz.

During the pandemic Muñoz launched a successful takeaway service GoXo offering food from his restaurant in Madrid and then expanded to Barcelona.

He leapt from number five on the list last year to scoop the top award describing the recognition as “ the greatest joy”.

“An award like this is a dream come true, which recognizes many years of creativity, dedication, passion and hard work”, he said adding: “this is only the beginning, and the best is to come “.

Muñoz was among 15 Spanish chefs named in the top 100 chefs which included Basque chef Andoni Luis Aduriz, from Mugaritz restaurant, in third place.

Joan Roca, one of the brothers behind El Celler de Can Roca in Catalunya, appeared in fourth place and also took home the Science Award.

The team at Barcelona’s Disfrutar – Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch and Mateu Casañas- were jointly recognised in sixth position.

Other Spanish chefs named on the top 100 list are Martin Berasategui, (at number 28), Eneko Atxa (31) Paco Roncero (45); Ángel León (48); Paco Morales (54); Quique Dacosta, (57); Jordi Cruz, (59); Antonio Romero (87); and Diego Guerrero (89).

Spain was the country with the most chefs appearing in the top 100.

