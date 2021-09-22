A PAINTING of a friend’s house in Moraira was selected to feature in the Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition in London earlier this year.

The painting, by Lee Allen, sold for £900 on the opening day!

Allen said, “I haven’t painted a picture since my school days but I find the Costa Blanca so beautiful I was inspired. The crisp light really brings out the colours.”

Sunny Days in Moraira – by Lee Allen

Admitting, “I love the Spanish architecture and the textures of the natural foliage. I am humbled that the academy chose my first painting for this prestigious exhibition.

“I encourage anyone with an artistic eye to try it for themselves.”

All the paintings from the Summer Exhibition can be seen on-line at the Royal Academy’s web site – royalacademy.org.uk

