STORMS are continuing to batter the Balearics with severe flooding destroying homes, businesses and roads.

The worst hit are Menorca and Mallorca, which remains on orange alert as more heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected.

22/09 11:06 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Baleares. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:06 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0mOa5 https://t.co/HfACuSBFnp — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 22, 2021

The torrential rainfall throughout the Balearics has caused chaos, immersing streets and roads in fast-flowing rivers of rainwater. Houses and businesses have also become water-logged following the deluge.

Torrent de Ferreries…. Desbordat!!

Cosa mai vista a nes poble!! ?? pic.twitter.com/8MH9pvzIrP — Meteo Menorca (@Meteo_Menorca) September 21, 2021

The Guardia Civil, the Consell Fire Department, Local Police and 112 emergency Services were inundated with calls for help from residents in Alcudia, Pollensa, Muro, Felanitx, Soller, sa Pobla, Palma and Manacor.

Alcudia was one of the worst affected areas with access roads submerged in water and closed to traffic. Fire crews rescued one man from his car after being trapped in floods on the Alcudia ring road.

Volunteers came out in force using buckets to help clear the water in streets near s’Albufera in Playa de Muro, until emergency services arrived to assist.

In Pollensa, an empty car was swept away in the torrent. The treacherous weather also caused trees to topple, blocking roads and stone walls to collapse in Portocolom, Soller, Manacor and Palma.

The neighbouring island of Menorca has also been badly hit with 14 incidents recorded in Ferreries, Es Mercadal, Ciutadella and Mahón.

More than 80 litres per m2 of rain fell in one hour in the Municipality of Ferreries and the Son Granot torrent burst its banks, flooding the Maó-Ciutadella road and several estates and side roads in the area.

Prego circulació amb precaució, per la seguretat de tothom.



Actualització de l’estat de les carreteres:

? Ma-3470, accés a es Murterar, roman tancada.

? Ma-3433, camí de s'Albufera entre Sa Pobla i Platja de Muro, roman tancada.

? Ma-13, Palma-Alcúdia, reoberta al trànsit. pic.twitter.com/aHdgAmTbDP — Iván Sevillano Miguel ?? (@IvanSevillanoMi) September 21, 2021

READ MORE