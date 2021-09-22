THE British low-cost carrier has announced that it will add two A320 aircraft next summer to the recently created seasonal base in the capital of the Costa del Sol—inaugurated last July.

The addition will mean that five aircraft will be based in Malaga from May 2022 and will increase flight activity to the Costa del Sol.

The investment will have a direct impact on employment, as easyJet plans to recruit pilots and crew for these aircraft in the local area. Specifically, some 60 new jobs will be created at the Malaga base to add to the already 100 flight deck, crew and ground staff the airline already has at Malaga airport.

EasyJet’s expansion of the Malaga base will position the Costa del Sol airport as the airline’s second most important base in Spain after Palma de Mallorca and will increase its fleet in Spain and Portugal by 70% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Javier Gandara, easyJet’s director for Southern Europe, said that he is ‘very happy’ to be able to announce this new investment in the Spanish market, ‘despite the still difficult environment that the entire industry is going through.’

“We are always evaluating new opportunities and given the success of our new seasonal bases in Spain and Portugal, adding more capacity to these destinations was the logical step”. Gandara added.

Since the start of easyJet’s operations to Malaga in 1999, the airline has transported more than 36 million passengers, which, as highlighted by Gandara, ‘places Malaga among the favourite destinations in the company’s network.’

