THE volcanic eruption that began on La Palma on Sunday could last for up to three months, according to predictions by volcanology experts.

A report from the Canary Island Volcanology Institute, Involcan, said on Wednesday the eruption could last from between 24 to 84 days, based on the history of previous eruptions on the island.

La #ErupcionVolcanicaLaPalma ha emitido a la atmósfera entre 6.140 y 11.500 toneladas diarias de dióxido de azufre (SO2) y podría durar entre 24 y 84 días según @involcan



?? @mitecogob pic.twitter.com/3BE57Dy2ZM — RTVC (@RTVCes) September 22, 2021

For a fourth day magma burst out of vents ripped open on La Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge, shooting red hot debris high into the air.

The seismic activity is “an indicator of the intensity of the strombolian explosive activity,” the institute explained.

Vídeo de la erupción hace unos minutos / Video of the eruption some minutes ago #Lapalmaerupcion #LaPalmaeruption pic.twitter.com/0kxjpMq1Js — INVOLCAN (@involcan) September 21, 2021

Strombolian is an adjective describing volcanic eruptions with violent explosions ejecting incandescent dust.

Meanwhile drone footage showed lava slowly creeping westwards towards the coast in huge tongues, destroying everything in its path.

La lengua de lava del volcán de La Palma a vista de dron pic.twitter.com/44UpW4tL4d — El HuffPost (@ElHuffPost) September 22, 2021

By Wednesday morning t it had covered 154 hectares and destroyed 185 houses while forcing some 6,000 to evacuate their homes.

La superficie afectada por las coladas de lava de la #erupcionlapalma alcanza las 154 ha / The surface affected by the #lapalmaeruption lava flows reaches 154 ha @CopernicusEMS pic.twitter.com/lrNZh9Waha — INVOLCAN (@involcan) September 22, 2021

Authorities suggest up to 10,000 people on the island with a population of 80,000 could be evacuated in the coming days.

They also warned of the dangers that lie ahead which include further earthquakes, lava flows, toxic gases, volcanic ash and acid rain.

No fatalities or injuries have been reported.

READ ALSO: