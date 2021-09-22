THE volcanic eruption that began on La Palma on Sunday could last for up to three months, according to predictions by volcanology experts.
A report from the Canary Island Volcanology Institute, Involcan, said on Wednesday the eruption could last from between 24 to 84 days, based on the history of previous eruptions on the island.
For a fourth day magma burst out of vents ripped open on La Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge, shooting red hot debris high into the air.
The seismic activity is “an indicator of the intensity of the strombolian explosive activity,” the institute explained.
Strombolian is an adjective describing volcanic eruptions with violent explosions ejecting incandescent dust.
Meanwhile drone footage showed lava slowly creeping westwards towards the coast in huge tongues, destroying everything in its path.
By Wednesday morning t it had covered 154 hectares and destroyed 185 houses while forcing some 6,000 to evacuate their homes.
Authorities suggest up to 10,000 people on the island with a population of 80,000 could be evacuated in the coming days.
They also warned of the dangers that lie ahead which include further earthquakes, lava flows, toxic gases, volcanic ash and acid rain.
No fatalities or injuries have been reported.
