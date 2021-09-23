A LOCAL town hall has had its tourism instagram account taken over, with hackers demanding the princely sum of €500 to hand back the account.
Campello council denounced the hacking of the @campelloturismo account to the Guardia Civil on September 17 and has ‘flatly refused to make the payment’.
Marisa Navarro, councillor for Tourism, said: “It translates to the abduction of more than 15,500 followers.
They have been told to ignore messages from that account until the case is solved.”
El Campello is the latest council in the region to fall victim to hackers.
Mutxamel in 2020 and Xixona this year have both suffered hacks which badly affected their computer systems for several months.
