THE volcano on Spain’s La Palma spewed lava and explosive ash for an eight day, after a brief pause on Monday morning.

The Canary Islands’ Involcan volcanology reported earlier on Monday that seismic activity had seized but within two hours the volcano again began to spew lava.

Imágenes de las emisiones de ceniza que se están observando en las últimas horas / Images of the ash emissions that are being observed in the last hours pic.twitter.com/nFxgsSpZaI — INVOLCAN (@involcan) September 27, 2021

Seismic activity had appeared to cease on Monday morning as the Cumbre Vieja eruption on La Palma reached a new phase.

Involcan confirmed that “in the last hours the volcanic tremor has almost disappeared, as well as the strombolian explosive activity”.

Actualización informativa: en las ultimas horas el tremor volcánico ha casi desaparecido, así como la actividad explosiva estromboliana / Updated information: in the last hours the volcanic tremor has almost disappeared, as well as the strombolian explosive activity pic.twitter.com/pJ8vQqa1cA — INVOLCAN (@involcan) September 27, 2021

However, residents in towns along the coast on the eastern side of the island were ordered to stay inside as lava flowing from the volcanic ridge headed towards the sea.

Así avanzaban las coladas en el día de hoy / This is the way the lava flows were moving today pic.twitter.com/OUKnnhb1D3 — INVOLCAN (@involcan) September 26, 2021

Authorities have warned that when the lava flow reaches the Atlantic Ocean it will like cause explosions and send clouds of toxic gases over the island.

“Population will have to follow official guidance and remain in their home with doors and windows closed,” the services said on their Twitter account.

The lockdown order applies to residents in the seaside towns of San Borondon, Marina Alta and Baja and La Condesa.

? Información importante para los vecinos y las vecinas de Tazacorte??



?? #Pevolca ordena el confinamiento de las zonas de San Borondón, Marina Alya, Marina Baja y La Condesa ante la posible llegada de la lava al mar y la posible emisión de gases nocivos para la salud.



? — Cabildo de La Palma (@CabLaPalma) September 26, 2021

We're monitoring eruptions with Pléiades stereoimages, which allows near-real time monitoring of lava thickness and volume. Learn how we do this in #Fagradalsfjall and #LaPalma in this online talk tomorrow: https://t.co/Ggy8wYC5Au @CNES @AirbusSpace @ForMaTerre pic.twitter.com/pRSKOk4BGL — Joaquin Belart (@BelartJoaquin) September 27, 2021

Emergency authorities early on Monday ordered people in an area on the eastern shore of La Palma island to lock down as the lava gushing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano approaches the sea.

“Population will have to follow the authorities guidance and remain in their home with doors and windows closed,” the services said on their Twitter account.

Another new vent opened on Sunday with drone footage capturing a river of red hot lava flowing down the slopes of the crater.

Since the volcano started erupting on Sept. 19, the flow of black lava has engulfed more than 230 hectares and destroyed more than 500 buildings.

As the eruption continued for the eight day, authorities confirmed that so far, 5,600 residents had been evacuated from their homes.

No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported.

