THE volcano on Spain’s La Palma spewed lava and explosive ash for an eight day, after a brief pause on Monday morning.
The Canary Islands’ Involcan volcanology reported earlier on Monday that seismic activity had seized but within two hours the volcano again began to spew lava.
Seismic activity had appeared to cease on Monday morning as the Cumbre Vieja eruption on La Palma reached a new phase.
Involcan confirmed that “in the last hours the volcanic tremor has almost disappeared, as well as the strombolian explosive activity”.
However, residents in towns along the coast on the eastern side of the island were ordered to stay inside as lava flowing from the volcanic ridge headed towards the sea.
Authorities have warned that when the lava flow reaches the Atlantic Ocean it will like cause explosions and send clouds of toxic gases over the island.
“Population will have to follow official guidance and remain in their home with doors and windows closed,” the services said on their Twitter account.
The lockdown order applies to residents in the seaside towns of San Borondon, Marina Alta and Baja and La Condesa.
Another new vent opened on Sunday with drone footage capturing a river of red hot lava flowing down the slopes of the crater.
Since the volcano started erupting on Sept. 19, the flow of black lava has engulfed more than 230 hectares and destroyed more than 500 buildings.
As the eruption continued for the eight day, authorities confirmed that so far, 5,600 residents had been evacuated from their homes.
No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported.
