MODERNA’S top boss said that the coronavirus pandemic could be over in a year and the boost in production will mean that ‘everyone on Earth’ can be vaccinated.

The pharmaceutical company’s chief executive, Stephane Bancel said booster shots would be available soon, as would jabs for babies.

Speaking about the expanding production of the vaccine, he said “enough doses should be available by the middle of next year so that everyone on this Earth can be vaccinated”.

Mr Bancel said: “Those who do not get vaccinated will immunise themselves naturally, because the Delta variant is so contagious.”

He added “In this way we will end up in a situation similar to that of the flu. You can either get vaccinated and have a good winter. Or you don’t do it and risk getting sick and possibly even ending up in hospital.”

Asked whether that could spell a ‘return to normal’ next year, he replied: “As of today, in a year, I assume.”

It comes as the latest figures reveal that COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Spain, with 2,436 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 7% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on January 26.

On September 23 figures showed that there have been 4,943,855 infections and 86,185 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

Earlier this month Spain met its target to have 70% of the population fully vaccinated.

The latest data shows that around 75,23.611 doses have been administered in Spain and 79% of the population now have the first dose.

During the last week reported, Spain averaged about 115,079 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 82 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

