IN an unexpected twist of fate, nightclubs across the Balearic Islands have been given the go ahead to reopen next month.

After more than two years of being forced to close under the coronavirus restrictions, clubs have been told by the Balearic government that they can open their doors from October 8 under certain conditions.

These include revellers having to show proof of their COVID-19 certificate which is only granted once an individual has been given two doses of the vaccine.

The capacity limit will also be capped at 75% with all attendees having to wear a mask at all times and remaining two metres from another person while on the dancefloor.

The consumption of beverages will also be strictly prohibited in any other place but at a table.

Announcing the reopening of the sector this Monday, Balearic health minister, Patricia Gomez, said that a request to the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands (TSJB) had been made to allow only people with a COVID certificate entry into the premises.

Earlier this month, t he Association of DJs & Producers had publicly vented their anger over the closure of nightclubs in Ibiza, the epicentre for clubbing in the world.

Releasing a video to criticise the Balearic government over their safety measures, they said that they ‘did not understand the reasons why the island’s nightlife was being demonised when it could open under the necessary security measures’.

