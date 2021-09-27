ONE of Spain’s biggest Youtubers has put his platform to good and helped to raise a whopping €100,000 for the victims of the La Palma volcano eruption.

Ibai Llanos first gained popularity while making videos from his home in Bilbao at the age of 15 and has gone on to interview the likes of Sergio Ramos and Paulo Dybala.

The 26-year-old was the first person to grill Lionel Messi after he announced his departure from F.C. Barcelona.

His Twitch channel currently commands 7.8 million followers, making him one of the 10 most followed creators on the platform. His YouTube account attracts a similar audience.

But his biggest and boldest move came last week when he hosted a charity show alongside other famous social media stars.

Gracias a todos por los 46.000 euros recaudados en una tarde de stream.



Si sumamos las cifras de otros compañeros creo que superamos los 100.000.



Enormes todos. ???????? — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) September 25, 2021

Ibai took to Twitter to share the success of the fundraising efforts, writing “Thank you all for the €46,000 euros raised in an afternoon of streaming. If we add the figures of other colleagues I think we exceed €100,000. Huge thanks to all.”

The volcano on the island of La Palma has been leaving a trail of destruction since the eruption began on September 19.

The eruption began at 3.12pm last Sunday (September 19) when the Cumbre Vieja volcano spewed out thousands of tons of lava, destroyed hundreds of houses and forced the evacuation of thousands of people.

No serious injuries or fatalities have been reported.

READ MORE: