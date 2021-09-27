CHILDREN went back to school for a new academic year this month and lots of us are already looking forward to holiday dates in 2022.

Tricks and treats are right around the corner, with Halloween costumes already appearing in shops, and before we know it the Christmas lights will be up and presents will be under the tree.

The end of the year is fast approaching and some folks will already be planning their easter and summer holidays.

In order to prepare for the new year ahead, we’ve put together all the bank holidays that will be happening in 2022.

It may seem a bit premature, but with the option to prebook that holiday abroad you missed out on this year, this could be the perfect time to take a look at the dates – and make sure to book off some extra ones!

Last week the Governing Council of the Community of Madrid have approved the working calendar for next year – giving us a pretty good idea of what days off to expect.

The dates can of course vary depending on where you live, so be sure to check your city council website for exact days off in your area.

Here are all the holiday start dates you need to know for 2022

Saturday January 1 : New Years

: New Years Thursday 6 January : Epiphany of the Lord / Three Kings Day

: Epiphany of the Lord / Three Kings Day Thursday April 14 : Holy Thursday

: Holy Thursday Friday April 15 : Good Friday

: Good Friday Monday May 2 : Festival of the Community of Madrid

: Festival of the Community of Madrid Monday July 25 : Santiago Apostol

: Santiago Apostol Monday August 15 : Day of the Assumption of the Virgin

: Day of the Assumption of the Virgin Wednesday October 12 : Columbus Day

: Columbus Day Tuesday November 1 : All Saints’ Day

: All Saints’ Day Tuesday December 6 : Spanish Constitution Day

: Spanish Constitution Day Thursday December 8: Immaculate Conception Day

Immaculate Conception Day Monday December 26 , because Christmas Day falls on a Sunday, time off will be granted on Monday 26.

