POLICE have had to turn zookeepers after they seized 30 fruit bats, a boa constrictor and a python from an animal fair in Madrid.

Officers say the creatures had been transported and sold illegally at the Expoterraria fair. None of the animals had the required paperwork.

According to the law only captive-bred fish, reptiles, rodents, rabbits, ferrets and cage birds can be sold at this fair.

The creatures are now being cared for by the police while homes are found for them.

