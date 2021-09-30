VEHICLE repair specialist, Premier Bodyshops, celebrated a classic car open day on Saturday, September 25.

Aiden Hammond, the company director said that the ‘whole street was full of amazing and rare classics’, many of which were restored by Premier.

A Bird’s-eye view of the classic cars on the open day – @premierbodyshop

The event had an ‘amazing turn out’ that was ‘even better than expected’, with many visitors coming to see the unique vehicles, eat some delicious BBQ and try their luck at the raffle.

All proceeds from the food,drinks and raffle were donated to local animal charity ADANA (Association for the rights of abandoned animals) which was badly damaged in the recent Sierra Bermeja wildfire. And the event managed to raise a whopping €1,500.

The body shop, which was founded in 2009, offers a complete service from minor scratch repair to full restoration, to suit its clients needs.

Image – Premier Bodyshop

It offers a wide variety of body repairs and mechanical repair services, as well as basic maintenance services and also offers a one of a kind personalized classic restoration service.

The team have decades of experience across a wide range of models, so whether you own a newer car or a classic car they can help.

some of the premier team – Premier Bodyshop

And they are already planning their next event, so stay tuned!

For information about upcoming events, check out their instagram @premierbodyshop

Or get in touch via email at – info@premierbodyshops.es

Or visit – https://www.premierbodyshops.com

READ MORE: