SEVENTEEN health districts in Andalucia have dropped down into Alert Level 0 and will see a return to ‘normality’.

Following a meeting by the territorial committee of High Impact Public Health Alerts yesterday afternoon to analyse the epidemiological situation of each municipality, 17 health districts in Andalucia have been approved to transition into the lowest-risk level and will see all restrictions lifted.

In fact, except for mandatory use of face masks in indoor public spaces and outdoors where social distancing isn’t feasible, those in Alert Level 0 return to a pre-pandemic situation.

All restrictions on capacity and opening hours in shops, hotels and restaurants will be lifted.

Additionally, 100% capacity will be permitted in theatres, museums, bullrings, concerts and local, provincial and regional sports competitions.

The new alert level is applicable for seven days, effective as of today, Friday, October 1, and will be applied to the following health districts:

Cadiz:

Bahia de Cadiz-La Janda Healthcare District.

Campo de Gibraltar West Health District.

Jerez Costa Noroeste Healthcare District.

Sierra de Cadiz Health District.

Campo de Gibraltar Health District East.

Cordoba:

Guadalquivir Health District.

North Cordoba Health Area.

Cordoba Health District.

Granada:

Granada Health District.

Metropolitan Health District of Granada.

Northeast Health Area of Granada.

Huelva:

North Health Area (except for the municipalities of Cala, Santa Olalla del Cala, Zufre and Arroyomolinos de Leon, which belong to the Sevilla North Health District and are at level 1).

Jaen:

Jaen North Health District.

Jaen North-Eastern Health District.

Jaen Health District.

Jaen South Jaen Health District.

Malaga:

Serrania Health District.

Sevilla:

The municipality of Peñaflor, which is part of the Guadalquivir Health District of Cordoba and is at level 0).

All the health districts in Almeria remain in Alert Level 1.

