THE Balearic Islands has said that eradicating drunken tourism will be one of their main goals for next year’s holiday season.

Tourism minister Iago Negueruela admitted that although it has so far proved difficult to tackle this so-called ‘tourism of excesses’, a more concerted effort would be made to ‘improve the quality of certain hotspots in the Balearic Islands’, particularly in areas populated by Brits.

Excessive drinking by holidaymakers has long been a problem in the Balearic Islands, so much so that in January 2020, a new law was introduced to stamp out anti-social behaviour in Playa de Palma, s’Arenal and Magaluf, as well as Sant Antonio in Ibiza.

In this zero tolerance approach, the decree strictly prohibits any promotions of booze, the sale of alcohol in commercial stores after 9.30pm and the act of ‘balconing’.

CRACKDOWN: Magaluf will be targeted by the new rules. Credit: SeeMallorca

Guests on ‘all inclusive’ holidays were also stung by the law, now only being allowed three free alcoholic beverages at lunch, another three at dinner, with all ‘happy hour’ offers being banned.

Police were also given increased powers to act against loud music made by nightlife venues with serious violations resulting in an establishment being shut down for a period of time.

Negueruela said that although these changes may have put off many from coming to the Balearics, that it was more important to focus on the quality of the tourist rather than the number.

“We have to bet on quality and not volume, because the latter has many risks.”

In the midst of the coronavirus crisis and a number of embarrassing videos being leaked of drunken tourists, last year, the minister issued a stark message to those intending to consume excess alcohol on holiday, warning that they were not welcome in the Balearic Islands.

Negueruela explained that this behaviour not only jeopardised the Balearics’ reputation but that it also posed a health risk and that there would be very clear consequences, including large fines.

