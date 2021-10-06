THE first week of October sees sizzling, summer-like temperatures in inland areas of Malaga province.

The heat is back in Malaga this Wednesday, three weeks after the official arrival of autumn, with several parts of the province expected to see highs of 30ºC throughout the day.

Weather agency AEMET forecasts anticyclonic, dry and stable weather for most of Spain today, October 6, with the presence of some high clouds.

In the province of Malaga the skies will be clear, which will result in a slight rise in the mercury, especially noticeable in inland areas, with municipalities such as Pizarra or Coin set to sizzle with highs of 31ºC.

Other localities, such as Cartama, Alora or La Viñuela, as well as most of the Costa del Sol are expected to see highs of 30ºC, with Malaga city and Velez-Malaga forecast to reach maximum temperatures of 28ºC.

The minimum temperatures, meanwhile, will remain more or less stable, between 12ºC in Ronda and 19ºC in Marbella.

As for rain, the current forecast is for a dry autumn in Malaga province, with no sign of precipitation over the next few days, apart from the occasional light drizzle in the early hours of the morning in the westernmost part of the coast.

READ MORE: