TWO women have been arrested in Granada accused of vandalising a statue of Christopher Columbus.

The suspects, aged 29 and 24, were cuffed for allegedly painting and hanging posters on the statue of Isabel I and Christopher Columbus located in the Plaza de Isabel la Catolica in the city centre.

Esta madrugada a las 6:00h, hemos pillado infraganti a 2 mujeres de 24 y 29 años realizando pintadas y colocando carteles en la estatua de Colón en pl. Isabel La Católica.

Hemos instruido diligencias por este acto vandálico por atentar contra nuestro patrimonio.#SomosTuPolicía pic.twitter.com/ZkU9IZCDlg — POLICÍA LOCAL GRANADA (@PoliciaGr) October 11, 2021

The statue of the Italian explorer and slaver, thought to be responsible for the deaths of thousands of indigenous people, was targeted following the anniversary of the day the explorer arrived in America.

Granada’s statue of the Italian explorer was defaced as part of an international campaign to recognise Indigenous Day on October 11 instead of the so-called founder of the New World.

The statue now has red paint and handprints over the inscription commemorating Columbus’ life between 1446 and 1506.

The scrawlings read: “The veins of Latin America are still open”.

It comes as a statue of the explorer was also covered in red paint on Columbus Day in London’s Belgrave Square

Sculptor Tomas Banuelos designed the statue to commemorate the 500th anniversary of Columbus’s expedition to the New World and it is a gift from Spain’s people.

