SAN FULGENCIO, incorporating the popular expat urbanisation of La Marina, has produced a free recipe book publicizing the traditional gastronomy of the municipality.

The town’s mayor, José Sampere, launched the book at the town’s Plaza de la Constitution on Tuesday, October 12, with Tourism Councillor, Darren Parmenter.

Parmenter indicated that, “with the preparation of this cookbook, we want everyone to know the richness of our local cuisine, characterized by use of local quality ingredients, and that it is undoubtedly linked to agriculture and the history of the municipality.”

BOOK LAUNCH: San Fulgencio mayor, José Sampere, launches the free book.

Mayor Sampere extended his gratitude to the housewives of San Fulgencio who gave recipes and “have so kindly opened their kitchens and they have given us their valuable time.”

He also stated, “This cookbook has become a reality thanks to them, by sharing with us this valuable gastronomic legacy, for which we wanted to thank and give a small tribute, also dedicating the publication to them.”

The cookbook, of which 2,000 copies have been printed, features recipes for dishes and pastries typical such as ‘clarico’ rice with vegetables.

Parmenter commented that a version of the cookbook was also printed in English, “to make it easier for non-Spanish residents from our community to enjoy preparing these dishes and be part of that culinary tradition.”

The cookbook will be totally free and is available at the San Fulgencio Town Hall and Tourist Office, in the urbanization area.

