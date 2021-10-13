BENIDORM’S coronavirus infection rate is three times higher than national average.

The figures come as the popular Costa Blanca resort is welcoming an autumn influx of British and international tourists.

UK arrivals have substantially risen as nearly all COVID testing requirements have been removed for people returning home.

There is no documented proof that foreign arrivals are boosting Benidorm’s virus infection rates but some experts are speculating that is the likely cause of the resort’s higher figures.

Official health ministry statistics show that Benidorm has had 156 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.

That compares to Spain’s overall figure of 46 cases.

Regionally, the city of Elche, with a population that’s three times larger than Benidorm, is reporting 67 cases.

The Valencian Community average is 34.78 cases per 100,000 with most COVID restrictions scrapped last weekend.

Regional hotel association Hosbec confirmed that foreign bookings are rising across the whole of the region and have been noticeable over the extended bank holiday weekend, which culminated in Tuesday’s National Day.

In a statement, Hosbec said:- “International tourists have been noticeable with 35% of bookings on the Costa Blanca coming from outside Spain; 30% in Benidorm; and 40% in Valencia.”

