AUTHORITIES ordered another 700 residents to flee their homes on Tuesday as a new river of molten lava advanced towards the residential area of La Laguna.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano has now been erupting for over three weeks and has forced more than 7,000 people from their homes across the island as well as devastating 600 hectares of land, including avocado and banana plantations.

Más imágenes de la erupción a las 20,40 hora canaria desde Las Manchas / More footage of the eruption at 20,40 Canarian time from Las Manchas pic.twitter.com/vd7VASS8OX — INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 12, 2021

The order went out on Tuesday afternoon that between 700-800 people in La Laguna should abandon their homes bringing what belongings they could carry as well as their pets.

They were given the deadline of 6pm to collect their things.

“We have been obliged to evacuate a new area. The lava is advancing slowly. People should have time to take their documents, their personal items and anything of value,” said Miguel Angel Morcuende, technical director of Pevolca, which organises the emergency plan.

?#ErupciónLaPalma #PEVOLCA emite orden de evacuación para varios núcleos poblacionales de La Laguna, en Los Llanos de Aridane, debido a la previsión de avance de la colada de lava que discurre más al noroeste y su proximidad al perímetro ya evacuado

Zonas a evacuar ?? pic.twitter.com/wi7PD5vClr — 1-1-2 Canarias (@112canarias) October 12, 2021

Meanwhile the island recorded more seismic activity with 64 quakes recorded by Spain’s National Geographical Institute, the strongest measuring 4.1.

?Información #ErupcionLaPalma



??64 terremotos, 6 sentidos. Intensidad máxima IV (EMS98)

??Terremoto día 12 a 7:25 h, a 37 km, magnitud 4,1 mbLg, el de mayor magnitud

??Tremor volcánico ha aumentado

??Altura columna eruptiva a 6:30 UTC : 3.500 m



? https://t.co/njZsyCcdi9 pic.twitter.com/T5eRMFhdZa — IGN-CNIG (@IGNSpain) October 12, 2021

In another part of the island, residents were told they could finally open windows and doors and go outside after a lockdown was lifted with the dispersal of a toxic cloud.

More than 3,000 people had on Monday been told to stay indoors after lava swamped a cement plant sending up thick black toxic smoke that posed a danger to those in the vicinity.

Close to 1,200 buildings have been destroyed by the molten rock making its way to the sea but no injuries have been reported so far.

