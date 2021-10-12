A Valencian Community rock and indie music festival will be the first mass music event in Spain to demand a COVID-19 certificate for attendees.

The SanSan Festival will take place in Benicassim in Castellon Province between October 29 and 31.

The event organisers hope to stage a normal event similar to pre-pandemic times.

They see themselves as a pioneer in using health safety protocols for everybody coming to the gigs.

To gain access to the venue, every ticket holder will have to produce an EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

Other alternatives are proof of a negative PCR test carried out in the preceding 48 hours or a negative antigen test carried out a day before.

Attendees will be able to move freely within the venue, which is used for the internationally-famous Benicassim Festival.

There will be no restrictions on dance spaces or where people can eat or drink.

Mask wearing though remains mandatory except during the consumption of food and beverages.

Hydro-alcoholic gel will be available around the venue and special controls will be introduced to control the flow of people and to avoid crowding.

The SanSan festival is expected to attract 20,000 people, which accounts for 40% of the venue’s capacity, even though the whole stadium can be used.

SanSan director, Robert Recuero, said: “We have left behind months of much uncertainty and collective effort but the wait will be worth it to enjoy the first great festival of the season.”

“We have more desire for SanSan than ever before to reconnect with the public and the artists in the best possible conditions,” he added.