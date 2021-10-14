A 20-YEAR-OLD has died after being hit by a car on a motorway on the Costa del Sol.

The youngster was killed on the A-7 coast road, near tourist hot spot Puerto Banus, just before 5am on Thursday, October 14.

Emergency responders could do nothing to save the 20-year-old and police have launched an inquiry to determine the circumstances that lead to the fatal accident.

The busy motorway, which runs through Malaga to the major tourist resorts of Marbella and Estepona further south, is one of Spain’s most dangerous roads.

In total, there were 28 deaths on the roads of Malaga last year, seven more than in 2019 despite the travel restrictions put in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.

This figure also shows a dramatic increase since 2018, when 19 deaths were recorded, however is significantly less than 2017 when figures spiked at 37.

Andalucia as a whole recorded 184 total fatalities of traffic accidents, 13 less than in 2019.

In August this year, a 20-year-old tourist died when he was crossing the road in the same area.

