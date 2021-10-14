FRAUDSTERS are targeting Gibraltar’s International Bank by sending out fake text messages to trick clients into revealing account information.

The Royal Gibraltar Police have warned of the latest scam involving messages purporting to be from the bank asking clients to access a link to confirm their identity and banking details.

Messages sent out to clients on October 12 claims to be for a Mr C Jones, and insists that if you are not that person, you must click on a link that will clarify your identity, however, this is a scam that is used to attempt to steal your account information.

The RGP warned people to be vigilant and ‘as always, do not click on the link and ignore the text’.

The warning comes months after another scam targeting bank clients bia email. Back in May, the emails went out asking clients to click through to a fake page where the fraudsters asked for bank details.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Goodson from RGP’s Fraud Squad, emphasised how important it is for the public to be aware of this latest scam.

“We would like to remind the general public that they should refrain from providing any personal information over the internet because the criminals will then use it to access the victim’s funds.

“Fraudsters who ask for personal information usually use fake or cloned websites to mislead the victim into thinking that these websites are from a genuine company, when in fact they are giving personal information to criminals”, he said.

Police ask those who may have been victims of this fraud to notify the bank immediately, and to warn their family and friends that the fraud is taking place.

