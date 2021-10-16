2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Elviria with pool - € 295,000

Apartment Elviria, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 295,000

Bright Corner – Apartment with many windows at the beachside of Elviria. It is situated in an ideal location in one of the exclusive and quiet urbanisation Jardines de Lunamar only 200 meters to the most beautiful part of the beach in Elviria, Marbella due to the unique nature protected zone of the famous sand dunes stretching along the beach in this area only. All important amenities on site and only a few minutes walk away. The complex is very bright, spacious, well maintained and quiet. The nice beach of Elviria as well as Nikke Beach are only 5-10 minutes by walking. • Built 113 sqm, 2… See full property details