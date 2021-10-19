TORREVIEJA has reopened its ‘Floating Museum’ with visitors being able to enjoy the attractions during pre-pandemic opening hours.

REOPENED: Maritime museum in Torrevieja’s port

And joining the submarine and patrol boats will be the sailboat, Pascual Flores, just arrived from a tour of Europe.

Local Councillor for Culture, Antonio Quesada, announced the opening hours for the unique exhibition, located in the port area of Torrevieja.

The site now consists of the submarine ‘S-61 Delfín’, the Patrolman ‘Albatros III’, auxiliary boat ceded to Spain by the North American Navy, a 1950s salt boat tug and a Spanish mine from World War 2.

GUEST VESSEL: Pascual Flores

Also to view are artefacts such as a Spanish Army field howitzer, a depth charge launcher, an Oerlikon machine gun and a Breda Bofors cannon.

The museum is from Tuesday to Saturday, 09:00 to 14:00.

