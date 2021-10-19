A COMBINATION of a visit from Britain’s Prime Minister and the filming of the Crown has handed the Costa del Sol a key tourist boost.

A week’s holiday for Boris Johnson in Benahavis and two week’s filming of the popular Netflix series also in Benahavis and nearby Marbella is worth millions in publicity for the Malaga coastline.

While difficult to calculate the exact value, tourist numbers from the UK have seen a big leap over the last fortnight.

According to an employee at Malaga airport there are 30% more tourists arriving than leaving.

Marbella tourist boss Laura de Arce told the Olive Press it was a ‘very positive thing and a positive impact for the resort’ having both Johnson and the Netflix team around.

Estate in Benahavis where Boris Johnson and Lady Di stayed (Image: Olive Press)

“Johnson being here, as well as the recording of The Crown in Benahavis and Puerto Banus, effectively means that Marbella continues to be attractive to the English,” she said.

Speaking at a golf fair in Wales, she added: “Every time a great personality from outside our borders comes to Marbella it has a very positive impact for the town.

“We are still fighting for British tourism which is so important for the Costa del Sol and Marbella as a destination as it is our main client base”.

“And the British are still very loyal to the coast and to Marbella.”

Hotel Amanhavis (Benahavis) where some Season 5 scenes for ‘The Crown’ where filmed (Image: Olive Press)

She added that with the Solheim Cup golf tournament landing in 2023 many people want to come and visit the courses where it is going to be held.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old Ryanair flight attendant Concepcion Guinea, told the Olive Press that many flights have been full over the last few weeks.

She added that most passengers were visiting Marbella, Fuengirola and Torremolinos.

“On average around 130 Brits are leaving Malaga per flight, while some 188 are arriving.” she said.

