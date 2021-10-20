A man in Madrid died from an electric shock while taking a bath after apparently dropping his mobile phone into the water while it was connected to a charger.

The 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday morning after his partner raised the alarm at 8am.

Emergency services in Madrid confirmed the death at an apartment on Avenida de Portugal in the Latina district of the capital and said police had opened an investigation into the circumstances.

In a tweet, 112 Madrid called the man’s death a “domestic accident” as a result of an electric shock sustained while he was taking a bath.

Accidente doméstico en #Madrid.



Varón de 38 años fallecido a causa de una descarga eléctrica mientras tomaba un baño.#SUMMA112 a su llegada solo puede confirmar el fallecimiento. Los servicios psicológicos atienden a su pareja con crisis de ansiedad.



Investiga causas @policia pic.twitter.com/lpH62drn2x — 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) October 20, 2021

But local media reported that it was caused when he dropped a mobile phone into the water while it was connected to the charger and plugged into the wall.

