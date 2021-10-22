DRUG traffickers have been arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs underneath cauliflowers from Spain’s Costa del Sol to various countries across Europe.

The Guardia Civil had been tracking the drug gang since 2020 when officers discovered several individuals making large purchases of marijuana and hashish in Malaga.

Almost a year later, police busted the drug gang at the Guadalhorce industrial estate, which is where the gang members used to hide the drugs and prepare them for transport.

According to police, who investigated the gang during Operation Torca, the crooks had smuggled their illegal stash between fruit and veg, allowing them to transport drugs unnoticed across the continent.

Police have now arrested eleven people after intercepting a lorry with 142 kilos of hashish and 148 kilos of marijuana stashed underneath more than 16 tonnes of fresh cauliflowers.

The Guardia Civil then carried out four searches across homes and industrial warehouses in Malaga, Marbella and Estepona.

During these raids, 10 vehicles were seized as well as 92,000 euros in cash, 7,500 Swedish crowns, 4,230 Swiss francs, a large amount of high-end jewellery and watches.

In one of the Marbella warehouses, officers found 178 tonnes of marble with a value of more than €4million.

