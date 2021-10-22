MURCIA nightclubs and function rooms have been allowed by the regional Supreme Court to use EU COVID certificates in order to achieve 100% capacity.

The move comes into force this Saturday from midnight and runs initially until November 12.

It will be reviewed a few days beforehand and any changes will take account of the latest coronavirus infection rates.

The regional government needed legal approval for the change and submitted the proposal to the Supreme Court this week.

Night venues and function rooms can now return to pre-pandemic capacity on a voluntary basis.

Certificates will have to be presented at the door and businesses have to be in a municipality that is at a low or medium COVID alert level.

The current general capacity limit of 75% can be maintained without the need for people to show the EU document.

The court ruling does not change anything for the general hospitality sector, where the indoor capacity also remains at 75%.

Image Credit: Cordon Press