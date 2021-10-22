FOOTBALL fans now have the option of watching El Clásico with English commentary when the match kicks off between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid this Sunday at 4:15 pm.

Wikimedia Commons – Jan S0L0

El Clásico is the name given to any match between rival clubs FC Barcelona and Real Madrid and is one of the most viewed annual sporting events known for its intensity and the fierce rivalry between the two clubs.

Recognising the huge popularity of the match among international fans, LaLigaTV Bar is providing the option of listening to English commentary during the match – which will prove a huge boon for bars along the coast popular with the expat crowd.

This option has been created for public establishments in areas with more tourism and large expat communities such as the Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca, the Canary Islands and Balearic Islands.

English commentary can be chosen from the audio options offered by LaLigaTV Bar.

With other options including original Spanish commentary, or regional radio station audio from areas where there are strong fan-bases of the featured teams in the match.

READ MORE: