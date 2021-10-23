The peaks of Spain’s Sierra Nevada received their first dusting of snow during the night on Friday, as the weather turned colder across the peninsula.

Operators of the ski resort in the mountain range shared images of the first snow fall on the pistes, although it isn’t yet quite enough to start the ski season.

Snow fell across the area of Borreguiles and Laguna, said Cetursa, the company that runs the resort which shared some images of the early snowfall.









Images from the slopes of Sierra Granada’s ski resort on Saturday morning. Andrés Amaro/Cetursa Sierra Nevada SA

Located just outside Granada in Andalucia, the Sierra Nevada is Spain’s largest natural park and boasts the highest peak on the peninsula, the 3,478-metre (11,411-foot) Mount Mulhacén.

But it is Mount Veleta’s northern slopes which provide the slopes used as a ski resort, offering over 100 kilometres (62 miles) of skiable routes spread between 124 pistes.

In some years the season opens as early as mid-November if there has been sufficient snowfall and can run until mid-May.

Other images of the sprinkling of snow was shared from the Sierra Nevada Weather Station and the Observatory.

The Sierra Nevada has taken on a distinctly wintery feel this morning with the first snows of winter that fell overnight. Taken from the observatory webcam looking to the Tajos de la Virgin ridge #SierraNevada #snow #winteriscoming pic.twitter.com/QjLClPTtSw — Spanish Highs, Sierra Nevada (@spanishhighs) October 23, 2021

