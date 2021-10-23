The peaks of Spain’s Sierra Nevada received their first dusting of snow during the night on Friday, as the weather turned colder across the peninsula.
Operators of the ski resort in the mountain range shared images of the first snow fall on the pistes, although it isn’t yet quite enough to start the ski season.
Snow fell across the area of Borreguiles and Laguna, said Cetursa, the company that runs the resort which shared some images of the early snowfall.
Located just outside Granada in Andalucia, the Sierra Nevada is Spain’s largest natural park and boasts the highest peak on the peninsula, the 3,478-metre (11,411-foot) Mount Mulhacén.
But it is Mount Veleta’s northern slopes which provide the slopes used as a ski resort, offering over 100 kilometres (62 miles) of skiable routes spread between 124 pistes.
In some years the season opens as early as mid-November if there has been sufficient snowfall and can run until mid-May.
Other images of the sprinkling of snow was shared from the Sierra Nevada Weather Station and the Observatory.
READ ALSO:
- The Sierra Nevada is becoming one of Andalucia’s best places to eat
- Never too old to ski in the Sierra Nevada
- APRÈS SCOFF: There are mountains of good places to eat in Spain’s Sierra Nevada