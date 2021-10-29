ROJALES Policia Local surprised a woman when she was found driving on the wrong side of the road.

The municipality includes the popular urbanisation of Ciudad Quesada, well-known for its high percentage of British expat residents.

When stopped and breathalyzed, the 33-year-old was found to be FIVE times over the legally prescribed limit.

Police reports say the British resident “‘was circulating in the opposite direction to that stipulated, and driving with a level of alcohol five times higher than the allowed.”

After questioning, it transpired the drunk-driver had no driving license, either.

When subjected to further alcoholic screening tests, she gave a result of 1.33 and 1.26 mg of alcohol per litre, the limit being 0.25mg.

According to angloinfo.com, the penalties for driving with a blood alcohol level of over 1.2 g/l can include:

A prison sentence of between three and six months or

A fine and between 31 and 91 days of community service

Suspension of driving licence for between one and four years

You may also be required to complete a special course. Refusing to take the alcohol test is also an administrative infraction.

READ MORE: British man is jailed for nearly 15 years for trying to murder his ex-girlfriend at her Costa Blanca home