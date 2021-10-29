THIEVES have stolen millions of euros worth of wine from a luxury hotel in Caceres.

The wine cellar at Atrio de Caceres where a bottle of Chateau d’Yquem from 1806 costs more than €300,000, was raided soon after 1.30am on Wednesday.

A man and a woman entered the hotel and posed as guests, ordering food at the hotel in Caceres which has two Michelin stars and three Repsol Suns.

When the staff members’ back was turned they went to the wine cellar to pick selected bottles, some worth thousands of euros.

A total of 45 bottles were stolen from the five-star hotel, which is owned by somellier Jose Polo and chef Toño Perez.

Polo said: “A lady came to stay with a man, both extremely kind and they asked for something to eat. The receptionist told them that the kitchen was closed, but in his eagerness to please the guest the employee left his post and prepared something quick for them to snack on.

“They used this opportunity to get him away from the cellar to steal the bottles. They did not force any locks, so they brought the electronic equipment necessary for the robbery.”

The hotel owner added that ‘the most painful thing’ had been the loss of the Chateau d’Yquem, worth more than €300,000 per bottle, and bought by the Polo at an auction at Christies in London in 2000.

“I wouldn’t sell them for a million euros,” he added.

In total, 38 bottles of Romanée Conti, valued at €12,000 euros on the hotel’s menu, and seven of Chateau d’Yquem have been stolen.

Police inquiries are ongoing.

