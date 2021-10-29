Police in Gibraltar have arrested five people on suspicion of offences relating to the possession and distribution of indecent images of children.

Detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police arrested three Gibraltarian men aged 38, 24 and 19, a Gibraltarian woman aged 36 and a Spanish women aged 30.

They also carried out searches of two properties in Gibraltar in an operation that followed information passed on from international law-enforcement partners including INTERPOL and the Spanish National Police.

The RGP said in a statement that: “All suspects remain at New Mole House Police Station whilst the investigation continues and further arrests have not been ruled out.”

They also confirmed that the children that appeared in the images were not from Gibraltar.

READ MORE: