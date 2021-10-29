GUARDAMAR will see the return of Hallowe’en activities this year, after missing out in 2020 due to Covid restrictions.

María Venerdi and Mª Carmen Durán, from the Department of Festivities and Youth, have organized what they call a “passage of terror” for October 31st.

The route has been prepared for children between the ages of 3 and 12 years, with a new location in the Reina Sofía Park between 7:00pm and 11:00pm.

For children aged 12 years and over, a separate experience has been organised with a tour through the Guardamar pine forest.

Participants can convene in Alfonso XIII Park at 7:30pm to 11pm with free entry.

A statement from the town hall proudly claims: “We are committed to gradually recovering,

the long-awaited normality.”

Both activities will be carried out in compliance with all current regulations of COVID protocols.

