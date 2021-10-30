THE rugged coastlines and dramatic landscapes of the islands of Lanzarote and Fuerteventura are about to make it big on the silver screen.

ETERNALS © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

These two Canary Islands were chosen as the location for filming on Marvel’s latest blockbuster Eternals, which premieres in cinemas on November 5.

Featuring Hollywood stars including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek, the $200 million movie directed by double Oscar winner Chloé Zhao showcases the true beauty of the Spanish islands.

The film was shot on location in 2019 across the island of Fuerteventura, from La Solapa beach to Las Peñitas Dam, and Lanzarote where the volcano of El Cuervo serves as the backdrop for a dramatic finale.

Tourism chiefs expect the movie to boost the number of visitors to the islands as the destination is introduced to new audiences.

A trailer for the film could easily be used as an advertising campaign for island tourism.

"A lo largo de los años nunca hemos interferido. Hasta ahora".



No te pierdas el nuevo teaser tráiler de #Eternals, la nueva película de Marvel Studios. Noviembre en cines. pic.twitter.com/akpIl5F8Ue — Marvel España (@MarvelSpain) May 24, 2021

Spain has long been popular as a film location destination.

Game of Thrones chose destinations across Spain, from the craggy cliffs of the Basque Country to the Arab palaces of Andalucia, as the backdrop to scenes.

While the popular Netflix series The Crown has recently been filming on the Costa del Sol and Mallorca.