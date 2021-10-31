A MAN who raped a British teenager on the Costa del Sol has been jailed for 12 years.

The 36-year-old from Senegal pled guilty to carrying out the attack in the early hours of the morning in Fuengirola on January 1, 2020.

The victim, who was aged 15, did not have the strength to call for help after the attack, the court heard, and has subsequently suffered from post-traumatic stress symptoms.

The judge ordered that the man will be deported from Spain at the end of serving his time in jail, and be banned from entering Spain for ten years from that date.

The court also ordered compensation of €20,000 to be paid for the psychological harm the victim suffered.

