2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Elche de la Sierra - € 57,750

Townhouse Elche de la Sierra, Albacete 2 beds 2 baths € 57,750

TRANDITIONL VILLAGE HOUSE IMMACULATELY REDTORED PRICED TO SELL107 m2 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large terrace with FANTASTIC VIEWS. It consists of two floors: on the ground floor you will find a well-equipped kitchen, a living room with wood burning fireplace and a bathroom with shower. On the upper floor are the two bedrooms and a bathroom. The house has a large terrace with incredible views of the Peña San Blas. Parking space at the door. The quiet village of Vicorto is a 5-minute drive from Elche de la Sierra… See full property details