Flat

Vera, Almería

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 109,995

2 bedroom Flat for sale in Vera with pool garage - € 109,995

Apartament of 60 m² with 2 bedrooms, both bedrooms with built in wardrobes and balcony/terrace; 2 bathrooms, one with shower, one with bath-tub; lounge/dining; kitchen well equipped – like new, Includes fridge/freezer, microwave, dishwasher, oven, 4 ring hob. All small appliances also included; washing machine; nice community garden area with children playground & tennis court; community swimming pool for adults and children; underground remote controlled parking with designated parking bay. Distance to the beach ca. 1.5 Km. Very nice and calm complex of recent construction… All… See full property details

