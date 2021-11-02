ALICANTE province is now suffering a ‘tropical climate’ which will rapidly increase the frequency of storms, according to the Climatology Lab at the area’s university.

Shocking increases in both air and sea temperatures seen over only the last 30 years are leading to maritime storms every “two or two and a half years”, according to Jorge Olcina Cantos, director of the geographic analysis department at Alicante University.

Recent records show temperatures in the province through 85 nights this year were recorded at more than 22°C with the sea still at a balmy 24°C in November.

LIGHTNING RISE IN TEMPERATURES: Storms over Benidorm

Olcina’s Climatology Lab revealed that the typical average number of such warm nights in Alicante province was 30 in a year, with 2021 predicted to be TRIPLE that.

“The tropical nights are evidence of climate change. We have had some in February and November other years, but this year we have already seen 85,” he explained.

“That the temperature is at 23/24ºC degrees at the beginning of November is something to take into account and should worry us.”

Figures show that tropical temperatures (22°C or more) were recorded on 71 nights between June 1 and August 18, with five classed as equatorial (25°C or more).

Anyone that had trouble sleeping this summer on the Costa Blanca, will confirm that the associated high levels of humidity were also prevalent.

The lab also reveals that the temperature rises are occurring faster than those in the inland valley of the Guadalquivir, considered the most parched area in Spain.

Sea temperature rises

Since 1980, average seawater temperature has increased by 1.3°C which, Olcina says, “requires taking difficult but necessary measures.”

Predicting: “Climate change is going to cause us to have a great maritime storm every two or two and a half years, when 20 years ago they were much less frequent.”

“They will also be more intense, and not only with torrential rains, but also in the greater virulence of the sea beating against the coast,” he claimed.

