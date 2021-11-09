Townhouse

Alhama de Granada, Granada

  3 beds

  3 baths

€ 165,000

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Alhama de Granada - € 165,000

We present a house that will not leave you indifferent, it is a typical village house completely renovated with superior quality standards and designed to satisfy the most demanding details. The main floor consists of a living room / hall, a bedroom, bathroom and a fabulous living room / kitchen (unequipped) that communicate directly with the terrace that is designed to communicate directly with the patio of the basement. On the 1st floor there is a bright room with full bathroom en suite and direct access to an extraordinary and sunny independent terrace. Finally we have the basement, one of… See full property details

