3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Alhama de Granada - € 165,000

Townhouse Alhama de Granada, Granada 3 beds 3 baths € 165,000

We present a house that will not leave you indifferent, it is a typical village house completely renovated with superior quality standards and designed to satisfy the most demanding details. The main floor consists of a living room / hall, a bedroom, bathroom and a fabulous living room / kitchen (unequipped) that communicate directly with the terrace that is designed to communicate directly with the patio of the basement. On the 1st floor there is a bright room with full bathroom en suite and direct access to an extraordinary and sunny independent terrace. Finally we have the basement, one of… See full property details