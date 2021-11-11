CHINESE online retailer AliEpxress has opened its first physical retail store in the Lagoh shopping centre, (Centro Comercial Lagoh) Sevilla, Andalucia.

AliExpress, the Chinese Alibaba Group’s global online sales platform, inaugurated its first physical Andalucian store on Thursday, November 11, and took advantage of ‘World Shopping Day’, which is celebrated on November 11, to open its doors to the public.

For the launch of AliExpress Plaza de Lagoh, the so-called ‘Chinese Amazon’ had the collaboration of local partners. This sixth store of the brand that has opened in Spain covers an area of 335 m2 and offers 1,000 different products from around 50 different brands, among which are Xiaomi, Ikohs, InnovaGoods or Braun, among others. The main product categories on offer in the store are consumer technology, mobile, TV, and a range of beauty products.

Below: ‘The opening of our new store in Seville’- Tweeted AliExpress Spain.

Qué BARBARIDAD cómo está la inauguración de nuestra nueva tienda en Sevilla ? #AliExpress1111 pic.twitter.com/4gR34SQrS9 — AliExpress España (@AliExpressES) November 11, 2021

“Our online marketplace has many customers in Andalucia, especially in Sevilla, and this new store provides them with an additional way to connect with our brand, while reinforcing AliExpress’ value for money proposition,” said William Wang, general manager of AliExpress in Spain, Italy and France. “With the store opening on 11.11, customers in Seville will be able to enjoy great deals at the Lagoh store, in addition to thousands of online offers on the AliExpress App,” he added.

The AliExpress Plaza store in Lagoh, together with those in Parquesur (Madrid), Finestrelles, Gran Vía and Westfield La Maquinista (Barcelona), offered discounts on all available products throughout ‘World Shopping Day’. The offers will continue until Saturday, November 13 exclusively at these physical AliExpress Plaza locations inSpain.

