3 bedroom Villa for sale in Algorfa - € 149,999

Villa Algorfa, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 149,999

This spacious 3 bed 2 bath detached villa with underbuild, roof solarium and community pool is situated in Lo Crispin, Algorfa. The property comprises of lovely covered/glazed veranda which leads into a large lounge/dining room with an open plan kitchen offering plenty of storage and work surfaces. Also on the ground floor is a family bathroom with a shower, twin bedroom with fitted wardrobes currently being used as an office. The underbuild can be accessed by either internal staircase or external door. It comprises of a large living area with a double bedroom, a twin bedroom and storage room… See full property details